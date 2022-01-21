Apple No Longer Provides Security Updates To Users On IOS 14 And IPadOS 14: Report

Apple iPhone users operating on the older versions of iOS might have to upgrade to the latest iOS 15 as the company has pulled back on the security updates. According to a recent report, Apple will no longer provide security updates for users operating on the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. While the company intended to provide customers with the best experience on the latest version of iOS, users who wish to use iOS 14 might be disappointed.

Back in June 2021, Apple said that it will continue to offer security updates for the iOS 14 even after announcing the iOS 15. Presenting it as a choice that users are getting, the company said that users can either update to the latest version of iOS, i.e. iOS 15, or continue using the iOS 14 until they feel they are ready to upgrade to the latest version. However, the company also mentioned that those who decide to stay on the iOS 14 will still get the important security updates. While this came as a surprise as Apple mostly wants users to upgrade to the latest version of iOS, it was temporary.

Allowing users to operate on iOS 14 was temporary, says Apple

Recently, Apple has told ArsTechnica the company always "intended the iOS 14 security update option to be temporary." Elaborating on the topic, Apple says that the support for iOS 14 security updates was temporary so as to give the users a grace period, within which they can make up their mind to upgrade to the latest version of iOS and the company itself can fix the early bugs. Now that Apple has rolled out iOS 15.2.1, fixing most of the bugs found on iOS 15, the company is not letting iPhones stay on iOS 14 with security updates.

Hereafter, both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will not be getting security patches. While the company initially said it would keep rolling out security updates for users who wish to stay on iOS 14, not releasing any security updates would compel users to upgrade to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Apple also reached out to several websites to highlight that a support page from September last year clearly mentioned that users can operate on "iOS or iPadOS 14 while still getting important security updates for a period of time."

(Image: UNSPLASH)