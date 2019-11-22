Apple Pulls All Customer Ratings And Reviews From Online Store 

In what’s clearly an anti-Apple move, the Cupertino major has seemingly pulled all customer ratings and reviews from its online store in the US, UK and Australia. Apple online stores for the US, UK and Australia no longer have a "Ratings & Reviews" section that would previously allow potential buyers to get a quick update on what to expect from their purchase from real world users. Alternatively, the platform would also allow so-called “Apple haters” to express their point of view as well.

The change seemingly happened over this weekend, more precisely “at some point between the evening of November 16 and the morning of November 17,” although it is still possible to share your product feedback directly with Apple through email. The change does not impact India because Apple doesn’t officially sell its products directly here, rather it sells them through “authorized resellers” like Flipkart and Amazon. Those buying an Apple product from these channels can still view customer ratings and reviews on these third-party retail websites.

Apple sells a lot of products. From iPhones, to iPads, to Apple Watch, to Mac computers. But more than the products, Apple is known for its “pioneering” role in safeguarding user privacy, something that it is also very vocal about while calling out rivals that seemingly thrive on user data. Apple also vouches for transparency which is possibly why you don’t hear about any instances where it has taken down any negative product reviews. Until now that is. The change, because it’s reflecting across several key regions of the world suggests, it’s not intentional. Apple hasn’t come out and given a statement on it either. The “Ratings & Reviews” sections have simply disappeared unannounced and that raises many questions.

This is especially because a lot of product choices that Apple has made this year stem from user feedback. The all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keyboard and improved thermals is a classic example. Ironically, Apple has pulled down all customer ratings and reviews from its online store barely a few days after annoucing the product.

