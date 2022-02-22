Apple pushes back foldable iPhone to 2025, actively working on all-screen MacBooks: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has reportedly delayed its plans to launch a foldable iPhone until 2025. Instead, the company is exploring foldable notebooks or MacBooks. Foldable notebooks by Apple could be all-screen devices with a vertical hinge in the middle of the display that allows it to fold in half. While no information has been officially released by the company, read along to find out more about the recent DSCC report that informs about the delay in foldable iPhone.

According to a new report by Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple has pushed back its rumoured foldable device by at least three years. The report suggests that enthusiasts and fans around the world should not expect the company to foray into foldable before 2025. Previously, Apple was rumoured to release a foldable iPhone by 2024 at the latest. According to MacRumors, this update comes after discussion with various supply chain sources, which suggest that Apple is not jumping into the foldable market anytime soon.

Apple is working on all-screen foldable MacBooks

Ross Young, the CEO and co-founder of DSCC says in a report that despite delaying its plans to launch a foldable iPhone, Apple is actively exploring the category of foldable laptops, or in this case, foldable MacBooks. The report mentions that Apple is discussing the possibility of a 20-inch foldable MacBook with its suppliers. Such a device has a lot of potential because of its dual nature. Users will be able to work on it as a full-size laptop with an on-screen keyboard and at the same time, they will also be able to use it as a large 20-inch monitor when unfolded.

Given that not a lot of companies are into manufacturing foldable yet, Apple can come into the market quickly and capture it. However, there is another side to it. Foldables are still considered as a novelty, rather than a full-fledged daily purpose smartphone. The primary reason for this is the relatively weak structure that foldables have, as compared to regular smartphones. While companies like Samsung have come a long way with the foldable series of smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. they are expensive and regular users might not be able to afford them. Building upon this perspective, an Apple foldable would cost no less.