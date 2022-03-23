Apple Support Confirms IPhone Battery Issue With IOS 15.4; Says 'it's Normal'

Apple launched the iOS 15.4 public built recently. While the update contains a lot of new features for iPhone users, including the ability to use Face ID with a mask, users are facing battery drain issues post the update. Although a smaller number of people are facing the issue, it seems to have a serious impact on devices. Keep reading to know more about the iOS 15.4 battery issue.

After updating their iPhones to the latest iOS 15.4, a lot of users are complaining about a significant decrease in battery life. A user who goes by the name @odedia writes on Twitter that his iPhone 13 Pro Max is not lasting even for a day after updating to the iOS 15.4. Another user @lamaks_3 writes that the iPhone 11 is using up to 80% of the battery with a screen-on time of fewer than two hours. The Twitter user @IronicBadger says that his Apple device is not lasting half of what it was last week.

Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.



Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022

Apple acknowledges the issue, says 'it's normal'

On March 20, 2022, Apple Support on Twitter replied to a user saying "it's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update. Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further." While Apple says that the issue can last for up to 48 hours. some report that the issue on their iPhones has been persisting for more than two days.

However, the tweet from Apple Support does confirm the iPhone battery issue users have been complaining about. Although the company's statement does make sense as applications can take some time to settle on a new or upgraded operating system, this has been the case with more or less every single iOS update. Every time Apple floats a new update, users take to social media to report that they are facing battery issues. It is worth mentioning that Apple still does not think that there is something wrong with the latest update that might be causing the issue.