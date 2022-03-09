Apple Unveils IPhone SE 3; Check Out Prices In US, UK, Australia, Dubai, Canada, And India

During its first event of this year on March 8, Apple finally unveiled the most awaited iPhone SE 3. The new launch which is the successor to the iPhone SE 2020 comes with a long list of specifications and designs. As iPhone SE 3 has been launched, it will soon go up for pre-order from March 11 and then on market sale from March 18 onwards.

Speaking about the prices, earlier it was being speculated around $300 which translates to around Rs 22,000 in Indian currency, however, the actual prices have been revealed by Apple which you can check over here. Read on for knowing the price of the iPhone SE 3 in various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Dubai, Australia as well as in India.

As the prices of the new iPhone start at $429, $419, $719 at 64 GB storage in the US, UK, and Australia, the price varies based on its configuration and storage in different countries.

The price of the iPhone SE 3 in the US is $429

The price of the iPhone SE 3 in the UK stands at 327.03 pounds

The price of the iPhone SE 3 in Australia is $719

The price of the iPhone SE 3 in Canada is 552.4 in Canadian currency

The price of the iPhone SE 3 in Dubai stands at 1575.55 USD/AED

The price of the iPhone SE 3 in India stands at Rs 43,900 which is relatively higher in comparison to other countries due to the high tax rates, custom duties, and GST charges.

iPhone SE 3 specifications

With the launch of the new third-generation iPhone, the price of the iPhone 2020 is also likely to get a price cut. The phone which debuted in India at Rs 42,500 is now available at Rs 28,999.

Speaking about the specifications of the new iPhone, it comes with a support of a 5G network and has been powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor, which is the same chipset used to power the iPhone 13 series phones. It will be available in 3 colours including midnight, starlight and red.

With a chipset of 6-core CPU and 16-core neutral engine. Speaking about its look, the phone has a 4.7-inch screen and uses the same design with rounded edges. Apart from that, it also has a Touch ID and is water and dust resistant with one IP67 certification.

