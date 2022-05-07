Apple Will Pay $15 As Compensation For Degrading Performance On IPhone 4s Via IOS 9

Settling a nearly seven years old lawsuit, Apple has agreed on compensating the users of iPhone 4s $15 each. The class-action lawsuit was filed by a group of iPhone 4s users in 2015, who claimed that Apple slowed down the smartphone with the iOS 9 update. While Apple marketed the software update to enhance performance, it apparently caused a lot of iPhone 4s models to slow down. Keep reading to know more about the Apple iPhone 4s lawsuit.

A report by MacRumors contains the statements from the original lawsuit. It reads "Plaintiffs collectively filed the operative Complain in this action alleging that the Class was harmed when consumers downloaded iOS 9 onto their iPhone 4S devices after being exposed to Apple's allegedly false description of the new operating system." The lawsuit also argues that Apple misinterpreted that iOS 9 was compatible with the iPhone 4S and would improve the smartphone's performance.

Apple to pay $20 million to settle 2015 lawsuit

Now that the lawsuit has been settled, Apple has set aside $20 million to compensate the owners of the iPhone 4s in New Jersey and New York. Users who faced difficulty after updating their iPhone 4s to the iOS 9 are entitled to a compensation of $15. However, users are required to submit a declaration stating that they "downloaded iOS 9, or any version thereof, onto their iPhone 4S... their iPhone 4S experienced a significant decline in performance as a result."

A website will be created soon where the affected users can upload their statements and raise a request for compensation. Given the total amount Apple has set aside to settle the lawsuit and the compensation that will be given to each user, Apple is expecting about a million users to submit a declaration about being affected by the iOS 9 software update.

