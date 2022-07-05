Apple's IPhone 14 Pro Likely To Be More Expensive Than IPhone 13 Pro: Report

While Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 series in a couple of months, details about the price of the smartphone have surfaced on the internet. Leakster Anthony, who goes by @TheGalox on Twitter, tips the specifications and price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

To begin with, the iPhone 14 Pro is said to come with a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone should be powered by an A16 Bionic chipset and may feature a 3,200 mAh battery.

It is pertinent to note that this is merely on the basis of speculations and no confirmation has been made by Apple.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro price tipped

Regarding cameras, the primary sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to be a 48MP sensor and the two other sensors are tipped to be 12MP each. Most importantly, the tweet suggests that iPhone 14 Pro's price will begin from $1,099.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display, a 4,323 mAh battery and its price is expected to begin from $1,199. If the prices are in fact accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be at least $100 more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

However, this also means that the Indian price of the devices will be even higher as iPhones are priced 30-35% higher in India than in the United States. As of now, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max begins at Rs. 1,29,900. Converting the leaked pricing of the iPhone 14/i14 Pro and adding the import duty, the iPhone 14 Pro could be priced around Rs. 1,21,000 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be priced at Rs.1,30,000 in India. It is important to note that this is mere speculation at the moment and does not represent the actual price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 battery capacity leaked

As per a leak by ShrimpApplePro, Apple iPhone 14 series will come with a higher battery capacity than the iPhone 13. The tipster suggests that the vanilla iPhone 14 will come with a 3,279 mAh battery which is almost similar to the 3,227 mah battery on the iPhone 13. It is important to mention here that the iPhone 13 offers up to 18 hours of video playback. Then, the new model that could debut with the iPhone 14 lineup -- the iPhone 14 Max is said to have a 4,325 mAh battery.

The leakster also mentions the battery capacity of the Pro models in the iPhone 14 lineup. So, the iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 3,200 mAh battery, which looks like a small increase over the iPhone 13 Pro with a 3.095 mAh battery. Again, it is important to note that the iPhone 13 Pro offers up to 28 hours of video playback. Given the slight rise in battery capacity and better power management on the new device, Apple might be able to provide up to 30 hours of video playback on the iPhone 14 Pro.