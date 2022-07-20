Are Case Alternatives Available For Nothing Phone (1)? Here Is What Buyers Should Know

After months of hype and anticipation, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched on July 12, 2022. Since its launch, the smartphone has been made available for sale twice and many experts and reviewers have already laid their hands on the unique Android device. Along with the smartphone, Nothing launched three new accessories including a 45W fast charger, a tempered glass, and a protective case for the gadget.

That being said, let's look at an overview of the pricing of these accessories. The 45W fast charger has been available for purchase from Flipkart for Rs. 1,499 (for the ones who pre-ordered the smartphone), which is a fair price for a power adapter with this charging rate. However, several smartphones in the price range provide even higher-rated chargers in the box. The second accessory, the Nothing Tempered Glass, is priced at Rs. 999. Moreover, the Nothing Bumper case's price has been set at Rs. 1,499.

Is there a need for Nothing Phone (1) case alternatives?

It might sound confusing to some that considering the company has already released the required accessories, why would anyone need to look out for an alternative? Two aspects can be considered as reasons behind this. At Rs. 1,499, Nothing's first-party case might be too expensive for some customers. Secondly, the Nothing case has mostly remained out of stock for both the sales held on July 12 and 18. Although the exact number of units sold by Nothing is yet to be ascertained, the protective case has got some photo reviews, which indicates that some users have managed to secure one unit.

What are some Nothing Phone (1) case alternatives?

This should not be a problem as third-party cases are always available for a smartphone as soon as it is out in the market. However, as of 09:00 AM on July 20, 2022, i.e., more than a week since the Phone (1)'s launch, third-party cases for the smartphone are not available online. If a customer opens Flipkart and searches for "Nothing Phone (1) protective case" or "Nothing Phone (1) bumper case," all they would see are some random search results that contain cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 while the branded Phone (1) case remains out of stock.

Conducting a similar search on Amazon paves way for more confusion. For a platform that flaunts same-day delivery as a part of services provided to Prime customers, Amazon has listed multiple third-party cases for the Nothing Phone (1) with delivery dates that go as far as August 22, August 26 and even September 4, 2022. The only third-party case that was deliverable earlier (July 26, 2022) is TexoVera Crystal Clear Nothing Phone 1 Back Cover, priced at Rs. 299.

Is there a black version of the Nothing Phone (1) Bumper case?

Upon typing the words "Nothing Phone (1) bumper case" on Google, the search engine would fetch a result from the company's official website, which would lead one to the https://nothing.tech/products/phone-1-case page. Here Nothing has listed the black variant of the Nothing Phone (1) Bumper case, as seen in the screenshot below. However, it has not been available to purchase via Flipkart in the pre-order sales that have been conducted so far.

Hence, at the moment, there seems to be no alternative for the Nothing Phone (1) Bumper case sold by the company. However, the original protective case for Phone (1) might come in stock during the first live sale that will be conducted tomorrow, i.e., July 21, 2022, from 7 PM IST onwards. It is important to mention here that the Nothing Phone (1) is a smartphone with a transparent back. The company should understand how important it could be for customers to put a cover on their smartphones to avoid scratches or wear and tear.