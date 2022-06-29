Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Surface Online Along With Two New Accessories Ahead Of Launch

Taiwanese tech giant Asus recently annoucned the launch date of the ROG Phone 6. Ahead of the launch, a report by 91Mobiles seems to have unveiled the ROG Phone 6 accessories. First and foremost, the smartphone will arrive with a new AeroActive cooler with two buttons on both sides. While it is expected to offer the same use case as the external cooler with ROG Phone 5, Asus has revamped the design to make the AeroActive cooler look like a futuristic device. Additionally, the accessory also appears to have RGB lighting at more than one position.

Secondly, the publication has leaked the image of the Asus ROG Phone 6 protective case. While the case has a transparent back, it leaves a lot of buttons on the ROG Phone 6 uncovered. However, it could provide a better grip on the smartphone as users play games. Additionally, these are the first high-definition renders of the smartphone that have surfaced online. More details pertaining to the pricing and availability of both these accessories should be available as the smartphone will be launched on July 5, 2022.

Asus Rog Phone 6 and Accessories.

Via - https://t.co/QtGLuwjvjK pic.twitter.com/qvzAnSzpOf — Mayank Kumar ❂ (@MayankkumarYT) June 27, 2022

Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications (leaked)

According to known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Asus ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.75-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the gaming smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. As far as storage is concerned, Asus could offer multiple storage variants with up to 18GB of RAm and up to 1TB of storage.

On the previous ROG phones, battery backup has been one of the best aspects of the device. As per the leak, the Asus ROG Phone 6 should carry forward this legacy as it is also tipped to have a 6,000 mAh battery that will support 65W fast wired charging. For clicking pictures, the Asus ROG Phone 6 has a 64MP main camera which is likely to feature improved sensors and better stabilisation.

Apart from this, the smartphone is said to run on Android 12 out of the box and will also feature gaming triggers and other accessories like the cooling fan. While writing this report, the Asus ROG Phone 5s (8/128GB) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999. As the smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888 chipset, it is only logical for the Asus ROG Phone 6 to come at a higher price.