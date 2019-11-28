Asus ZenFone 5Z Now Getting Android 10 Update In India 

Days after updating the Asus 6Z, Asus has started rolling out the latest Android 10 update for the Asus ZenFone 5Z (Asus 5Z) in India. As is usually the case with such updates, the Android 10 update for the Asus ZenFone 5Z is also being rolled out in phases which means not every device will get it at the same time. Owners of the Asus ZenFone 5Z can manually check if the update is seeding for their devices by going into the phone’s Settings > About > System update > Check Update.

An interesting thing to note about the Asus ZenFone 5Z – which is also the case with the new Asus 6Z – is that it runs a clean, near stock version of Android. Asus calls it ZenUI but unlike the ZenUI from the past – before the ZenFone 5Z – Asus has greatly toned down on unnecessary features and unwanted apps or bloatware. The software inside is near stock Android with a few Asus tidbits thrown in – that remain largely unnoticed unless you really want to put them to use.

Asus 5Z Android 10 update features

The ZenUI based on Android 10 will be no different. The key highlights include an ‘Android official’ full system-wide dark mode, Smart App support on messages, fully gesture-based UI navigation, as well as better privacy and security. The new update also brings support for Google Play system update to the Asus ZenFone 5Z.

At the same time, the Android 10 update also removes certain features. Asus notes that the update removes the “Page Marker, ZeniMoji, Selfie Master, Beauty Live, Kids Mode, Easy Mode, weather animation setting, AI charging, WebStorage, Go2Pay, Report Location in Safeguard, and Yandex cloud option in File Manager.” Moreover, “some third-party apps aren’t compatible with Android 10 yet.”

As mentioned earlier, Asus has already rolled out the Android 10 update for its current flagship phone, aka the Asus 6Z. There’s still no word when the Asus ROG Phone II will get the Android 10 update though – that one, in fact, lets you choose between two different user interfaces, the near stock ZenUI and Asus’ gaming-focuses ROG UI.

