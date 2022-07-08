Asus Zenfone 9 alleged promo surfaced on the web, could feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Asus Zenfone 9, the successor to Zenfone 8, has appeared in an alleged promo ahead of its official announcement by the company. The promo not only reveals the design and colours that the smartphone will come in, but it also contains a lot of information about the specifications of the device. Keep reading to know more about the Asus Zenfone 9, its specifications and the expected launch timeline.

Asus Zenfone 9 leaked specifications

While the alleged promo of Asus Zenfone 9 was uploaded by a YouTube channel called Fenibook, it is not available anymore. However, the video suggested that the Zenfone 9 will sport a 5.9-inch AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the alleged promo suggested that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The video also shows the smartphone in four different colours, including red, blue, grey and black. Further, the rear panel of the smartphone is seen to carry two camera sensors with a circular cutout. Out of the two, one of the camera sensors is a 50MP Sony IMX766 with six-axis gimbal stabilisation. From what it looks like, the Zenfone 9 will be a significant update over the Zenfone 8 release last year, both in terms of general performance and camera quality.

Revealing more information about the smartphone, the video mentions a 4,300 mAh battery, dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone back. Since the Asus Zenfone 8 was released in May 2021, there is a good chance that the Taiwanese company will release the Zenfone 9 in the coming weeks. More information about the smartphone and its launch should surface on the internet soon.

Recently, Asus released the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro on 5 July 2022. The two smartphones come as the successor to ROG Phone 5s and Phone 5s Pro launched in India earlier this year and offer the best-in-class gaming performance. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate. While the display is capable of producing 1B colours, it supports DHR10+ content and can shine as bright as 1200 nits. Additionally, the display has a resolution of 395 pixels per inch and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.