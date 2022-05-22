Bill Gates Just Revealed Which Smartphone He Uses And It Is Not An IPhone

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft has recently revealed the smartphone that he uses. Surprisingly, Gates does not use a top-of-the-line iPhone, nor Microsoft foldable device called Surface Duo. Tech enthusiasts around the world are always eager to know what smartphone technology leaders like Gates own. Keep reading to know more about the exact smartphone that Gates uses and its specifications.

During the Reddit Ask Me Anything session conducted last week, Gates revealed that he uses a foldable smartphone, not from Microsoft, but from the South Korean tech giant, Samsung. Gates uses a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, a foldable smartphone launched by the company in 2021. He also talks about his choice, saying, "With this screen, I can get by with a great portable PC and the phone and nothing else."

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that Bill Gates uses

What Gates might be referring to is the massive screen size that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers. Open unfolding the device, it provides a 7.6-inch display, which is no smaller than a mini-tablet. Additionally, users can connect the device with a compatible display to use in Samsung Dex mode, which provides a desktop-like user experience. That might be a reason why Gates referred to the device as a great portable PC.

Talking more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the device has a pretty capable processor. In fact, it has one of the most powerful processors on an Android device called Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. With the chipset, users can not only throw multiple tasks at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but enjoy demanding games on the best graphic settings as well.

Bill Gates has mentioned previously that he uses an Android smartphone but he never revealed the exact device. This was the first time when he openly stated which smartphone he uses. Over the last few years, foldable smartphones have emerged as a viable alternative to mainstream, single-hand smartphones. While Samsung is dominating the market with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, other companies like Xiaomi are also trying to catch up.