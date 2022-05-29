Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro to launch in Malaysia next month: Details here

Black Shark is going to reveal its latest smartphones globally in the coming month. Black Shark Malaysia took to its official Facebook page to announce that the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro's global launch will take place on June 8. Earlier this year, Xiaomi revealed the Black Shark 5 series in China which consists of three smartphones - the vanilla Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro and Black Shark RS. Since then, these smartphones have not been available in any other part of the world.

However, next month, Xiaomi is launching the smartphone globally in Malaysia. Like another launch event, the Black Shark 5's global launch event will be live-streamed on the company's social media pages and probably its YouTube channel too. One thing to note is that the Black Shark RS is not being launched at the event and there is no information on whether the company will reveal the smartphone later or not.

Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro specs

Both the Black Shark 5 and the Black Shark 5 Pro come with a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is important for a gaming smartphone's display to support a higher refresh rate and both the smartphones feature a 144Hz display. Under the hood, the Black Shark 5 ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset based on 7nm architecture and the Black Shark 5 Pro ships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset based on 4nm architecture. While both the processors offer a flagship performance, the SD 8 Gen 1 is faster out of the two.

In terms of camera, the Black Shark 5 features a 64MP primary sensor and two secondary cameras - 13MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie shooter. On the other hand, the Black Shark 5 Pro features a 108MP primary camera with two secondary cameras - 13MP ultrawide and 5MP telephoto macro. The front camera on this smartphone is the same as that on the other. Apart from this, both the devices have a 4,650 mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging. As for pricing, no details are available at the moment.