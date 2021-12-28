BSNL Launches Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500 With Up To 300 Days Validity; Read Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is an Indian telecom service provider that is owned by the government. Despite the rise of other private telecom service providers in the country, there is a significant number of BSNL subscribers. The service provider offers a variety of prepaid recharge plans to its subscribers. Further, it is one of the most affordable wireless connectivity service providers, with plans that offer up to 300 days of validity. Keep reading to know more about the BSNL prepaid plans and their validity.

The private telecommunications service providers in India such as Reliance, Vodafone Idea and Airtel also offer plans with validities up to 365 days. However, the prices of such plans are up to four to five times higher than that of BSNL. Additionally, BSNL offers more data allowance when compared to other companies, maintaining the affordability factor throughout its range of prepaid recharge plans. Those who wish to migrate to BSNL can choose from a wide array of plans discussed below.

BSNL's recharge plans

The Rs. 106 BSNL prepaid plans offer a validity of 84 days. During the period, BSNL subscribers can use up to 3GB of high-speed data and a total of 100 free minutes for voice calls. Then there is a recharge offer for first-time users which costs Rs. 249 and provides 2GB of daily data for 60 days. During this time, users can also send up to 100 SMS per day. Then there is an Rs. 247 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice and a total of 50GB high-speed data for 30 days.

As far as the high validity plans are concerned, the BSNL Rs. 397 recharge plan offers 300 days of unlimited calling, 2GB of high-speed data daily, along with 100 SMS per day for 60 days. Further, there is an Rs. 197 recharge plan that offers 2GB per day high-speed data for 150 days. For a better comparison with other service providers, refer to the table below.

Rs. 449 recharge plan

Old Price New Price Validity Data Calls SMS BSNL - 499 90 days 2GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS Reliance Jio 444 533 56 days 2GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day Vodafone Idea 449 539 56 days 2GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day Airtel 449 549 56 days 2GB/day Unlimited 100 SMS/day

Image: PTI