The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

“BSNL Rs 1699” Prepaid Tariff Plan Trends, Amidst Tariff Hike Developments

Mobile

BSNL Rs 1699 prepaid tariff plan is now trending across social media – notably on Twitter. This comes amidst tariff hike rumours.

Written By Rahul R | Mumbai | Updated On:
BSNL

BSNL Rs 1699 prepaid tariff plan is now trending across social media – notably on Twitter. It is notable that this comes amidst developments related to incumbent telcos hiking mobile tariff from December. Even BSNL is rumoured to be considering effecting a hike on its mobile tariffs.  

BSNL's Rs 1699 plan a popular Twitter trend

Now, firstly, the Rs 16999 prepaid plan from BSNL comes with a validity of 425 days. This is an annual recharge plan that was earlier valid for 365 days. Its benefits include free calls up to 250 minutes per day, 2 GB data on a daily basis and 100 free text messages in a day. This seems to be a good plan, on paper, considering the fact that 4G services from the state-led telco would be launched in a full-fledged manner shortly. Then, as usual, monthly recharges could be avoided, and enhanced data could be consumed. In this regard, check out below some reactions by netizens (Twitterati) for the trending “#BSNLRs1699” hashtag.  

 

 

 

 

Finally, the above trends represent successive ones, with the most recent ones being the "#SwitchtoBSNL", "#BSNL4G" popular hashtags. At this juncture, you should remember that BSNL has been handing over 4G SIM cards for both port-in as well as new subscribers.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea, Airtel Lose Over 49 Lakh Users While Jio, BSNL Gain New Subscribers: TRAI

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG