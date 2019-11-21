“BSNL Rs 1699” Prepaid Tariff Plan Trends, Amidst Tariff Hike Developments

BSNL Rs 1699 prepaid tariff plan is now trending across social media – notably on Twitter. It is notable that this comes amidst developments related to incumbent telcos hiking mobile tariff from December. Even BSNL is rumoured to be considering effecting a hike on its mobile tariffs.

BSNL's Rs 1699 plan a popular Twitter trend

Now, firstly, the Rs 16999 prepaid plan from BSNL comes with a validity of 425 days. This is an annual recharge plan that was earlier valid for 365 days. Its benefits include free calls up to 250 minutes per day, 2 GB data on a daily basis and 100 free text messages in a day. This seems to be a good plan, on paper, considering the fact that 4G services from the state-led telco would be launched in a full-fledged manner shortly. Then, as usual, monthly recharges could be avoided, and enhanced data could be consumed. In this regard, check out below some reactions by netizens (Twitterati) for the trending “#BSNLRs1699” hashtag.

BSNL is the Only Choice,

Others may hike Price in any quantum‼️



Best Mobile Plan of the Year - #BSNL_Plan1699

Now much better with extra 60 days validity.(total 425 days ,unlimited offers )

Plan offer available till 30-11-19.#SwitchToBSNLpic.twitter.com/FbobjiBLzv — srujana burgu (@SrujanaBurgu) November 21, 2019

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad @rsprasad today assured in Lok Sabha that the Government is committed to revive #BSNL and make it profitable.

So the fear is ended now.

It is the correct time to #SwitchToBSNL

I like #BSNL_Plan1699

For 425 days

pic.twitter.com/3PFRVe2dUi — PR Chouhan (@PRChouhan5) November 21, 2019

#BSNL is the only Telecom operator that is adding new customers every month,While other companies have lost millions of customers from last 6 months. As it has

Best plan #BSNL_Plan1699 of all time in India.

425 days,everything unlimited.

So,for low price services #SwitchToBSNL — shankar sharma (@sdopjnr) November 21, 2019

Finally, the above trends represent successive ones, with the most recent ones being the "#SwitchtoBSNL", "#BSNL4G" popular hashtags. At this juncture, you should remember that BSNL has been handing over 4G SIM cards for both port-in as well as new subscribers.

