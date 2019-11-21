BSNL Rs 999 Plan With 300 Days Validity, And More Live

A new BSNL prepaid plan is now offering increased validity. This is the Rs 999 prepaid scheme is now valid for 300 days flat. This represents a 60-day increase from its original 240 days validity period.

BSNL Rs 999 plan

Now, benefits of the BSNL Rs 999 prepaid plan is that it offers 250 free voice calling minutes. This plan is now live for the Karnataka circle. BSNL loyalists even in other circles could also check the seeding of the Rs 999 plan. There are no data benefits, under this Rs 999 scheme.

USP of this plan is that it offers nearly unlimited calls and is perfect for those [referring to use their BSNL SIM-cards for only voice calls, with data being used by a Reliance Jio SIM card. At this juncture, BSNL’s voice calls and connectivity even in typically remote terrains are still appreciated by users. With the new 300 days validity, monthly recharge hassles could be eliminated. In this regard, check out BSNL’s official intimation of the Rs 999 plan via an official tweet, below.

Introduction of new Plan Voucher-999 under #BSNL Prepaid Mobile services in Karnataka Circle. pic.twitter.com/Tdj37KcBYZ — BSNL_Karnataka (@BSNL_KTK) November 13, 2019

In related news, BSNL is slated to launch full-fledged 4G service soon. The state-led telco was earlier testing 4G in select telecom circles. It has also been handing out 4G SIM-cards to both new as well as port-in subscribers. The telco has now been allocated official 4G spectrum to deploy 4G services. Amidst these, and revival packages, there are also rumours flooding the web with respect to BSNL resorting to hiking mobile tariffs. For now, this is unconfirmed, other incumbent telcos have already announced grand plans to raise tariffs from December this year. Then, there is the IUC which is now being transferred to customers (6 paise per minute for voice calls to other networks) by Reliance Jio. BSNL and other telcos have so far stated that they would not levy IUC On customers. On its part, Jio has also been making amends seemingly by offering extra data with every Rs 10 IUC recharge that subscribers resort to.

