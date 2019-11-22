BSNL’s Cashback Scheme Now Simplified, Activates Through SMS

BSNL’s cashback offer that offers a cashback of 6 paise for every minute of voice calls from its landline, broadband, and fibernet services can now be availed in a simplified manner. This can be availed by just sending out a simple text message. The scheme goes on till 31 December.

The BSNL cashback scheme

To avail the cashback through SMS, users could simply type out “ACT 6 paise” and send the same to 947805334. This potentially ensures that the cashback of 6 paise is credited to users’ accounts. However, to be eligible for this cashback scheme, users should resort to speaking for at least 5-minutes in voice calls. This is applicable to users of BSNL’s broadband, fixed-line, and fibernet services. Mobile subscribers are not covered under this scheme.

Here, it is interesting to note that the 6 paise per minute is important considering the fact that it also represents the IUC that operators pay each other when users make voice calls between them. Reliance Jio has already started levying this IUC of 6 paise per minute to users making voice calls to other “non-Jio” networks. Hence, it is significant. However, BSNL, on its part has not been levying IUC for now. There have been reports about the state-led telco raising tariffs for mobile services from December this year.

In related BSNL news, the telco’s Rs 1699 prepaid plan that now comes with a validity of 425 days was very recently hugely trending on social media. This plan offers unlimited voice calls up to 250 minutes per day. Then, there is 2GB internet per day as well as 100 free text messages. The biggest plus of this scheme is its validity that not only saves money spent on monthly recharges but also offers essential services for an extended period of time.

