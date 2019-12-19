CAA Protests: Internet Services, SMS & Voice Calls Suspended In Certain Parts Of Delhi 

Bharti Airtel has confirmed that the telco has suspended voice, internet and SMS services in certain parts of Delhi as per instructions from Government authorities in the wake of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Airtel isn’t alone. Vodafone Idea has also confirmed the ‘planned outage scheduled as per Government directive.’

Update: Vodafone Idea has confirmed key areas where it services were suspended.

Hi! As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations - Tina — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) December 19, 2019

While exact areas affected by the suspension haven’t been pointed out by either of the telcos, basis of user complaints on social media, Seelampur, ITO, and India Gate are some areas where internet services, SMS and voice calls seem to have been suspended.

Hi! We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience. Thank you, Manisha https://t.co/2G23qpsqlP — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) December 19, 2019

Hi! We would like to inform you that there is a planned outage scheduled as per government directive. This will rectified as soon we receive the next directive from the authority” We appreciate your patience and cooperation for the same - Priya — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) December 19, 2019

