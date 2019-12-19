The Debate
CAA Protests: Internet Services, SMS & Voice Calls Suspended In Certain Parts Of Delhi 

Mobile

Basis of user complaints on social media, Seelampur, ITO, and India Gate are some areas where internet services, SMS and voice calls seem to have been suspended

CAA

Bharti Airtel has confirmed that the telco has suspended voice, internet and SMS services in certain parts of Delhi as per instructions from Government authorities in the wake of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Airtel isn’t alone. Vodafone Idea has also confirmed the ‘planned outage scheduled as per Government directive.’ 

Update: Vodafone Idea has confirmed key areas where it services were suspended.

While exact areas affected by the suspension haven’t been pointed out by either of the telcos, basis of user complaints on social media, Seelampur, ITO, and India Gate are some areas where internet services, SMS and voice calls seem to have been suspended. 

Developing...

