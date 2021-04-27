Can You Change IMEI Number Of Your Phone? A Guide For Android Users

International Mobile Equipment Identity or IMEI is a unique number provided to each mobile phone with the purpose of tracking it. Surprisingly, not many are aware of the concept behind the IMEI number and continue to resort to exhaustive ways of locating their devices in times of emergency. Even those who are aware of IMEI numbers don't quite know how to access it and often ask doubts such as, "can you change IMEI number of your phone?". In this article, we'll take a look at what IMEI is and whether or not can you change IMEI number of your phone.

Can you change IMEI number of your phone?

An IMEI number is a 15 digit long number printed on the backside of your phone as well as on the mobile packaging box and is used to track the device when lost or stolen. Each IMEI number is unique to a mobile set and can never be changed or replaced, unlike a SIM card. Having said that, in some circumstances where a change is advised, modifying an IMEI number isn't entirely impossible. Although, it is listed as illegal in a few countries around the world including the US, the UK, and the EU. Users are requested to check if the changing process is allowed in their respective countries and only then proceed.

How to change IMEI number of your phone? (for Android users)

According to TechK47, the easiest method to changing an IMEI number is -

Visit your phone's Settings

Scroll down to find the Backup & Reset option and click on it.

On the next tab, the option of Factory Data Reset will be available.

will be available. After tapping on it, the user will receive a notification that will let them create a new Android ID.

How to access the IMEI number?

One can access their IMEI number by simply unveiling the battery of their device or by dialling *#06# on the dial pad. If a user still has hold of their mobile packaging box, they can access their IMEI number at the back where it will be plastered alongside the model number and serial number. Users are always advised to store their IMEI number the moment they get their hands on the mobile package. In fact, one must know how to track lost mobile with IMEI number like second nature.

Image Source: Shutterstock