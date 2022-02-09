Everything Samsung Announced At Its Unpacked 2022 Event: Galaxy S22, Tab S8 Series & More

Samsung has unvieled an all-new set of products during their Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2022, which took place on Wednesday, February 9. The tech giant unveiled the new Galaxy S22 series that includes Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22.

Samsung also launched the new Tab S8 series that includes Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra. Here is everything you need to know about the new devices launched at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung unveiled Galaxy S22 and S22+, two flagship devices for 2022 with several added features. The company said that the new Galaxy S22 phones feature the most powerful camera yet with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ boasts Samsung's most advanced AI and ML processing to date. Galaxy S22 is built with a robust all-day battery and 25W fast charging, while Galaxy S22+ also offers 45W super-fast charging.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are were launched in four colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold. Additionally, both the S22 phones are the first S series models made with Armor Aluminium (Samsung' strongest aluminium).

Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available in stores starting 25 February 2022; however, it is unclear when the phones will release in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at $799 (Rs 59,791.49) and the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is priced at $999 (Rs 74,758.07).

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra

Samsung Electronics also launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The flagship phone is a combination of both the S series and the Note series. Its features the first built-in S Pen for an S series, advanced Nightography and video capabilities and much more.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features the quad rear camera starting with 108MP F/1.8 main camera. Next to it are a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a couple of telephoto snappers - 10MP F/2.4 3x and 10MP F/4.9 10x periscope. Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four colours, Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and, new on S22 Ultra, Burgundy.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been priced at $1,199 (Rs 89,724.65).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung also launched its Galaxy Tab S8 series which includes, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra tablet. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is Samsung's biggest tab to date and features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tab S8 ultra also boasts Galaxy Tab’s thinnest ever bezels at 6.3mm for a maximum screen-to-body ratio. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and S8+ both come with a new and improved S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order beginning February 9. Tab S8 Ultra starts from $1099 (Rs 82,241.36), Tab S8+ starts from $899 (Rs 67,274.78) and Tab S8 starts from $699 (Rs 52,308.20).

Additionally, users who pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will receive the new Book Cover Keyboard, and those who order the Tab S8+ or Tab S8 will receive a Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

(Image: Samsung)