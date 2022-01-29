Flipkart Electronics Sale: Best Offers On IPhone 12 Mini (64GB) Under ₹30,000

The Flipkart Electronics Sale is currently live and offers a lot of deals and discounts on smartphones from different brands. While Android devices such as Moto G51 5G and Realme Gt Neo 2 are up for grabs at a great discounted price, interested buyers can also purchase Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini at an effective price of Rs. 25,149. Now, this includes an exchange credit and bank discount offers currently active on Flipkart. Keep reading to know about how to get an iPhone 12 Mini for its best price.

As of now, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available for Rs. 41,999, down from the original price of Rs. 59,900. While that itself is a 29% discount on the listed price of the smartphone, using a Citi Bank debit/credit card will fetch an additional Rs. 1,000 discount. Using this offer, the effective price of the iPhone 12 Mini comes down to Rs. 40,999. While the iPhone 12 Mini can be bought at this price, exchanging an old smartphone will further reduce the price.

Exchange older device to get discount on iPhone 12 Mini

For instance, exchanging an iPhone 11 can reduce the effective price of the iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) to Rs. 28,399. In this case, Flipkart is offering Rs. 13,600 as the exchange value of the iPhone 11. Similarly, if a user decides to exchange their iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is highly unlikely, the effective price of the iPhone 12 Mini will come down to Rs. 27,149, as Flipkart evaluates the exchange credit on iPhone 12 Pro Max to be Rs. 14,850.

The maximum exchange value that can be availed while exchanging a smartphone for iPhone 12 Mini is Rs. 15,850, which brings down the effective price to Rs. 25,149. While exchanging a better smartphone such as iPhone 12 Pro Max might not make much sense, people can still look forward to getting the iPhone 12 Mini at a reasonably discounted price by exchanging their old smartphone. The Flipkart Electronics Sale will end on January 31, 2022, and afterward, people might not be able to avail of the same offer on the device. For more iPhone-related updates and other tech news, stay tuned.

(Image: UNSPLASH)