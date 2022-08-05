Google Fixes Fingerprint Scanner Issues On Pixel 6 In Android 13 Beta 4.1: Report

Google released the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro last year. While the devices carry some of the best cameras and chipset on Android devices, quite a lot of users reported facing issues with the fingerprint scanner on the device. Further, the recently launched Google Pixel 6a also had a fingerprint sensor issue where users were able to unlock the device from their unregistered thumb. Although the company has not announced it explicitly, the latest Android 13 beta 4.1 update seems to have fixed the issues on all three devices.

The latest Android beta fixes Pixel 6's fingerprint scanner

As per a report by Phone Arena, the latest Android 13 beta 4.1 update has fixed the accuracy and consistency issues with the Pixel 6 series' fingerprint scanner. The publication says that after it installed the latest beta on the Pixel 6 Pro, the fingerprint scanner became faster and more accurate. Similarly, a Reddit user mentions that upon installing the update on his Pixel 6a, the fingerprint scanner works much better than it does on the software installed out of the box.

However, since the fingerprint scanners have been fixed in the Android 13 beta 4.1, there is a good chance that Google is not planning to fix them until the stable version of Android 13 comes out. If that happens, users might have to wait until the fourth quarter of this year, when the company released Android 13. Secondly, beta updates are not for everyone as users might encounter several other bugs and not be able to use their device normally.

Google Pixel 6a's fingerprint scanner unlocks with non-registered fingerprints

First spotted by Beebom and then confirmed by 91Mobiles, the Google Pixel 6a's fingerprint scanner has a security bug. Apparently, the smartphone can be unlocked with non-registered fingerprints as well, which makes it insecure for usage. Popular tech YouTuber Geekyranjit has also posted a video on his YouTuber channel, showing how the Pixel 6a unlocks with his right thumb (registered) as well as his left thumb (unregistered). Although, the YouTuber also showed that his family members were not able to unlock the phone with their fingerprints.