Google Might Launch Stable Update For Android 12 On October 4, 2021: Reports

Google might launch a stable Android 12 update on October 4, 2021, for Pixel smartphones. Last week, the company released the fifth and last beta update.

Android 12 stable update might launch on October 4, 2021: Report suggests

Google just released the last Android 12 beta version for Pixel smartphones and says that a stable update is about to launch in a few weeks. However, the Alphabet-owned company did not announce a date for the Android 12 stable-built launch. Nevertheless, there might be a tentative Android 12 stable launch date now, as suggested by a report by XDA Developers. 

According to a report by MIshaal Rahman at XDA Developers, Google will publish the source code for the latest Android 12 next month, on October 4, 2021. The source code will be published on Android open Source Project Gerrit, and it is highly likely to coincide with the Android 12 stable update release for Google Pixel phones. The report backs the claim by referring to Google's previous launch pattern. 

Report suggests Google might launch Android 12 in October; to follow previous patterns

As stated in the report, Google released the source code for Android 9 on August 6, 2018. It was on this very day that a stable update for Android 9 was released for Pixel devices. Secondly, the Android 10 stable update was released on September 3, 2019, along with the source code. Additionally, Android 11 was also accompanied by a stable update rolling out to the Pixel device when the source code was released. On the basis of the examples quoted above, the Android 12 stable update might roll out on October 4, 2021, the same day when its source code will be released by Google.

However, since the launch date is not officially announced by Google, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt. Android 12 is one of the major updates to Google's mobile operating system in the past few years. With the Pixel 6 launch being rumoured extensively, it might be a possibility that Google launched their new lineup of smartphones with the new operating system. If Pixel 6 is launched before Android 12 comes out, the smartphone will surely be updated to the new OS. 

List of Android 12 compatible devices

  • Samsung Z Flip3
  • Samsung Z Fold3
  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 3 to Pixel 5 (including XL and A-series phones)
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Nokia X20
  • OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 / 11 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Mi 11i / 11X Pro
  • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (only Chinese models)
  • TCL 20 Pro 5G
  • Asus Zenfone 8
  • Realme GT
  • Vivo iQOO 7 Legend
  • Sharp Aquos Sense 5G
  • Tecno Camon 17
