Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Leaked: All We Know About The Upcoming Phone

After the launch of Apple’s new generation of phones, the tech giants like Google have preponed the plans to unveil their upcoming offerings. Google has scheduled to release a preview or a teaser for their upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. Recent leaks from XDA-Developers have thrown some light on Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications and it proves that this phone is going to be one of the most powerful Android phones available to buy.

Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications

The leak suggests that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is going to be loaded with a 3120 x 1440 resolution display along with heavy hardware specs like a triple camera setup with a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor. Other features coming to the phone includes a digital car key application that can help the users to unlock their car using NFC or UWB, a 5000mAh battery, says the leak, 28GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz Wi-Fi) support and an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. Other specifications include a 12GB RAM which will be an LPDDR5 module. The phone’s GPU sector is going to be covered by Mali-G78.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Launch Date and more

Other leaks from the same reports suggest that the Pixel 6 Pro firmware is going to be based on Linux kernel version 5.10. This is mostly because Google has plans to refresh their Pixel 6 series software updates. The 5.10 LTS kernel is supposed to run till the end of 2026 providing security updates for the phone. Other than these reports, previous leaks going around the community also suggested that the phone could be released on October 19. This is a bit believable because October 19 is also a Tuesday and that connects dots to the insights taken from Google’s promotional posts for their new launch Pixel 6.

A small teaser has also been released on Youtube that shows the new Pixel 6 colour variants. The Pixel 6 will be available in Green and Orange and the Pixel 6 Pro will be available in Gold and White. These are just the colours that were seen in the recent trailer and more colour variants might be available during the phone’s release. Keep in mind that all these are just rumours and nothing has been confirmed by Google.

Image: Trashbox_RU Twitter