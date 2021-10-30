Last Updated:

Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro: Users Complain Of Screen Flickering And Green Tint Issues

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro early customers report several issues with the display of the smartphone on Reddit and Twitter, with videos and images.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro affected by screen flickering and green tint issue

Image: Twitter/@madebygoogle


Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the most hyped smartphones launched recently. While the launch event was conducted on October 19, 2021, some early customers have got their hands on smartphones and are reporting issues with them. Apparently, the new devices from Google have unexpected green tint effects and screen flickering issues. The problems seemed to surface online days after the smartphone was up for sale in the United States. 

As noticed by Android Police, the display on Google Pixel 6 Pro has a major flickering issue. Customers have taken to microblogging platforms like Reddit to report the issue. According to a thread on Reddit, the display on Google Pixel 6 Pro started flickering when the user pressed the power button. The user seems to have attached a video, which clearly shows the issue.

Google Pixel 6 Pro screen flickering issue reported on Reddit

While the complaints regarding screen flickering are specific to Google Pixel 6 Pro, it is not clear whether the same problem exists on Google Pixel 6. While some users believe that the problem arises due to a static charge that develops during usage and releases when a user presses the power button, the issue causing this problem is not confirmed yet. 

Google Pixel 6 Pro screen flickering issue

Image: HairyPorter23/Reddit

Google Pixel 6 green tint issue reported by user

Another Reddit thread reports about a green screen tint on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As the image included in the thread shows, the Pixel device has a green tint clearly visible in the top right corner of the screen, while the device is locked and asking for a pattern to unlock. The green tint might be present on the whole screen, and the difference in visibility could be due to the camera angle. Whether the issue is caused due to a hardware problem or a software problem is still unknown. 

Google Pixel 6 Pro screen tint issue

Image: TheAveragePxtseryu/Reddit

Google Pixel 6 Pro odd hole-punch cutout issue

Yet another issue that has surfaced on Twitter regarding the Pixel 6 devices is a wrongly placed hole-punch cutout in the display. The Twitter user has posted a video of the Google Pixel 6 Pro having an oddly placed hole-punch screen blackout, which is supposed to be aligned with the front camera. In the video, the buggy cutout is clearly visible in front of a white background. 

Image: Twitter/@madebygoogle

