Google Pixel 6 Event: Tech Giant Launches Pixel 6 Pro, 'most Refined Phone'; Check Price

Google unveiled its Pixel 6 Pro at its launch event on Tuesday, October 19. The event was live-streamed on the company’s official website and they launched the much-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Read further to know more about Pixel 6 Pro.

More about Google’s Pixel 6 Pro

The all-new Google Pixel 6 Pro will cost $899 and will be available for pre-orders from October 19 itself. Its availability in India still remains unclear. Google elaborated about the various colours that the all-new phone will be available in. Users can now pre-order the Pixel 6 Pro in White, Black, and Light Gold colours. The phone offers a 6.7-inch LTPO display and a refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz. Google also mentioned during the event that the Pixel 6 Pro is inspired by the high-quality finishes used in jewellery and watches. The company called it the 'most refined phone' which is made with 'polished unibody metal transitioning fluidly into the gorgeous 3D glass.'

Google prides itself on Pixel 6 Pro’s smooth scrolling and lower power consumption features as compared to other models, making it adaptive to users’ needs. It comes with the toughest gorilla glass and also has a faster fingerprint sensor. In addition to the above-mentioned features, the phone is designed to reduce carbon footprint and aligns with Google’s beliefs of living a sustainable life. Google also took to Twitter to break the exciting news.

The company also launched its Titan M2 chip, which takes safety to the next level. It lets users know when apps are listening or recording audio from the phone. The phone offers users a toggle to quickly take action. The company also emphasised their commitment to the safety and security of data. Google also promised users five years of security updates.

Google also showcased its Tensor Chip which powers the Pixel 6 series. The chip will improve AI functionalities and will also enhance speech recognition features. Google called the Tensor the 'biggest mobile hardware innovation in the history of the company'. Google also shared insight into its AI technology, which makes the phone adapt to the user, instead of the other way round. The SVP, Devices and Services at Google Rick Osterloh said, "Pixel can deliver even more impressive real-world performance, as well as new AI-driven experiences that have never been possible before.”

