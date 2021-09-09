Google Pixel 6 Launch Date Set For 2021 Fall; See The Latest Pixel 6 Teaser Here

Google has been working on releasing the new Pixel 6 for a long time now. However, no key details about their phone has been announced officially until now. Google released a new post on their Instagram and also a small teaser on their Youtube channel. The posts shared by Google do not give out much information about the phone’s specifications but might have something related to the release date.

The video on Google Pixel 6 confirms that the phone is releasing in Fall 2021 but no specific dates have been given out in that teaser. The Instagram post shows several Pixel 6 phones with a specific date on their home screen. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been trying to learn more about the Pixel 6 launch date. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Pixel 6 launch date, teaser and colours. Read more

Pixel 6 launch date leaked

The Instagram post shared by Google hints that the Pixel 6 launch date could be a Tuesday and the 19th day of the month and this is because all the Pixel 6 in the post had Tuesday, 19 as the date. This could be true because previous leaks going around the community also suggested that the phone could be released on October 19.

In fact, October 19 is also a Tuesday and that connects lots of information that has been taken from Google’s promotional posts for their Pixel 6. The teaser also gives out some information about the pixel 6 colour variants. The Pixel 6 will be available in Green and Orange and the Pixel 6 Pro wil be available in Gold and White. These are just the colours that were seen in the recent trailer and more colour variants might be available during the phone’s release. Apart from this, here are some leaks about the phone’s specifications.

Pixel 6 specifications

Recent information from google has revealed the phone is not going to use any third-party processors like Snapdragon or AMD and is going to be loaded with an in-house processor. The exact name of this processor has not been released but the industry experts are calling it the Tensor processor. Other changes to Pixel 6 includes an all-new design and a new horizontal camera bar at the back of the phone. Pixel 6 will be available with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro is going to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. No other information has been released about the phone by google. But lookout for any updates on the company’s social media handles.