Google Pixel 6 Users Face Issue With Magic Eraser Tool In Google Photos App After Update

The Magic Eraser feature on Google Pixel 6, which was advertised extensively by the company, seems to be broken after a recent update has been rolled out. Pixel users are reporting about their issues on platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. Apparently, trying to see the feature crashes the Google Photos application on Pixel 6. This is not the first time that Google Pixel 6 users have reported or faced an issue with the device.

According to a report by Android Police, the issue with Magic Eraser seems to be in the latest Google Photos update. While users tried to clean the cache on their device and restart their device to fix the issue, it did not work. The publication confirms facing the issue on Google Photos v5.76.0.425427310. Additionally, restoring the application to factory reset does not seem to be a viable option as it removes the Magic Eraser tool. This is not the first time that Pixel users have faced an issue with the Magic Eraser feature. An update launched by the company in November last year temporarily removes the Magic Eraser tool from Google Photos on Pixel devices.

Do not update the Google Photos application to stay away from the issue

At this point, there seems to be no workaround for the bug and Google Pixel 6 users might have to wait until the company fixes the error. However, users who are still able to use their Magic Eraser tool without any issue should not update to the latest version of Google Photos, as it is the update that contains the root cause of the problem. For this, users shall head over to the Play Store and disable auto-updates in the app's section.

Back in December 2021, Google rolled out the December 2021 update for Pixel smartphones. While the company said that the update fixes some issues and bugs with the previous built, users disagreed. Users reported issues with the auto-rotation sensor on the device. Additionally, a report by Android Police also mentioned that the sensors on Google Pixel 6 devices were not returning data or were unable to comprehend the data provided by sensors such as gyroscope, accelerometer and compass. Building upon the number of bug fixes introduced with the December update, the report also mentioned that the Google Pixel 6 is one of the most bug-prone devices launched in a while.

Image: Unsplash