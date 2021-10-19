Google Pixel 6 With Google Tensor And New Design Launched; Check Specs, Price & More

Google Pixel Fall launch event took place on October 19 and finally launched its flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro smartphones. The new Pixel smartphones are powered by Google Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip. The Google Pixel 6 is priced at £599 in the UK and $599 in the US.

Google Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 has a flat 6.4in 90Hz OLED screen and new 50-megapixel main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras on the back and an 8MP selfie camera, which Google says are greatly improved over its previous units. Google's new Pixel smartphones are the first to have Google’s custom Tensor chip, which it says runs AI-systems for everything from the camera to translation, voice and image recognition significantly faster, at lower power and privately on-device.

Talking about the new cover of the Pixel the tech giant said the new look of the phone was inspired by high-quality finishes used in jewellery and watches. Google claims that Pixel 6 is their most refined phone, made with polished unibody metal transitioning fluidly into the gorgeous 3D glass.

Google has said that their Pixel 6 is the most secure smartphone yet, it includes the next-generation Titan M2, which works with Tensor security core to protect users sensitive user data, PINs, and passwords. The newly added features on Google Pixel 6 are- water and dust resistance, 2x more scratch resistance, all-new colours, new cases and more.

The new Google Pixel 6 also has a new feature called Google Magic Eraser that enables you to remove unwanted objects from the photos, making editing easier for the users. Google has also added Face Unblur, Motion Mode, Real Tone for better and improved photos. The new Pixel 6 also has an on-device speech recognition model that can transcribe speech with incredible accuracy.

Image: Google