Google Pixel 6a launched in India: How to pre-order, release date, features; All info here

Quick links:
IMAGE: GOOGLE
Google India has launched its highly-anticipated Pixel 6a in Indian markets. The smartphone is exclusively available for pre-order on Flipkart. Furthermore, the Google Pixel 6a will go on sale in India on July 28. It is pertinent to note that both the pre-order and the release date coincide with the global launch timeline of the smartphone. Alongside the Pixel 6a, Google has also unveiled the Pixel Buds Pro in India, and they will also be available to purchase starting July 28.
To pre-order the latest Pixel 6a, interested buyers should head to Flipkart, where they will see the smartphone's banner on the home screen. Clicking or tapping on the banner will open the Pixel 6a microsite, which comprises all the details regarding the smartphone. At the top of the microsite, tap on 'Pre-order now' and pre-order the device through the product page. To book a Pixel 6a unit ahead of the release on July 28, 2022, customers have to pay the entire amount of the smartphone, which is Rs. 43,999 (6/128GB), excluding offers.
To recall, the Google Pixel 6a was announced at the I/O conference held earlier this year. The smartphone comes with Googles Tensor, the chipset that powers Google flagship smartphones, including Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users get a 6.14-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate to interact with the device. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup (12.2MP + 12MP), and on the front panel, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie shooter. Like the previous Pixel A series devices, the smartphone is expected to deliver flagship-grade performance and camera quality