Google Pixel 6a launched in India: How to pre-order, release date, features; All info here

Google India has launched its highly-anticipated Pixel 6a in Indian markets. The smartphone is exclusively available for pre-order on Flipkart. Furthermore, the Google Pixel 6a will go on sale in India on July 28. It is pertinent to note that both the pre-order and the release date coincide with the global launch timeline of the smartphone. Alongside the Pixel 6a, Google has also unveiled the Pixel Buds Pro in India, and they will also be available to purchase starting July 28.

How to pre-order the Google Pixel 6a in India?

To pre-order the latest Pixel 6a, interested buyers should head to Flipkart, where they will see the smartphone's banner on the home screen. Clicking or tapping on the banner will open the Pixel 6a microsite, which comprises all the details regarding the smartphone. At the top of the microsite, tap on 'Pre-order now' and pre-order the device through the product page. To book a Pixel 6a unit ahead of the release on July 28, 2022, customers have to pay the entire amount of the smartphone, which is Rs. 43,999 (6/128GB), excluding offers.

Launch offers for Google’s Pixel 6a in India

Instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank Cards and EMI (limited time offer).

Rs 6,000 off on exchange of any Pixel device and other select smartphone models, or Rs 2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone (limited time offer)

Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 are available at Rs 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a (limited time offer)

Pixel 6a comes with a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One

Pixel 6a overview

To recall, the Google Pixel 6a was announced at the I/O conference held earlier this year. The smartphone comes with Googles Tensor, the chipset that powers Google flagship smartphones, including Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users get a 6.14-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate to interact with the device. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup (12.2MP + 12MP), and on the front panel, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie shooter. Like the previous Pixel A series devices, the smartphone is expected to deliver flagship-grade performance and camera quality