Google Pixel 6A Leaked Specifications: In-house Chipset And 5 Years Of Android Update

While Google's mobile operating system is used by a lot of smartphone manufacturing companies with skins on top, Google Pixel devices always ship along with stock Android. While the latest Pixel smartphone was launched back in September 2020, leaks and rumours regarding the upcoming Google Pixel 6 are surfacing online.

Google Pixel 6 leaked specifications (expected)

Pixel 6 might come with a 6.4" AMOLED display

According to reports, Google Pixel 6 might come with a 6.4" AMOLED display, presumably with a higher refresh rate as most Android smartphones that are being launched nowadays come with high refresh rate panels. On the optics front, Google might ship the Pixel 6 with a 50MP rear main camera, along with a 12MP ultrawide sensor. If Google goes with a 50MP primary sensor for their upcoming device, it will be a huge upgrade from Pixel 5 which comes with a 12.2MP primary shooter alongside a 16MP ultrawide lens.

Google is reported to be working on an in-house mobile processor

As far as the battery is concerned, the Google Pixel 6 is rumoured to feature a 4,614mAh battery, which seems to be an upgrade over Pixel 5's 4,000mAh battery. Interestingly, the upcoming Google Pixel smartphone might be powered by Google's mobile chip, codenamed Whitechapel. Google was reported to be working on their in-house mobile chipset for Pixel devices and Chromebooks, and Pixel 6 might come with one. Whitechapel is rumoured to be as fast and efficient as Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

Google Pixel 6 Pro might come with a 6.71" display

Additionally, the Pixel 6 lineup will also come with a Pro model with a larger screen and a bigger battery. The device will be called Google Pixel 6 Pro and might ship with a 6.71" display and up to 12GB of RAM. Pixel 6 Pro is also rumoured to come with a multi-camera setup and might feature a 50MP main sensor accompanies by 48MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide sensors. A 5,000 mAh might accompany the stock Android experience of Android 12 on the upcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel devices are expected to launch in October 2021.

Google Pixel 6 might be the first Android device to receive 5 years of software updates

Most recently, a tipster named Jon Prosser has suggested that upcoming Pixel devices will get 5 years of software updates from Google, just like Apple offers. The update schedule might be a combination of annual Android updates with security patch updates here and there. In event of the leak turning out to be true, it will be the first time when an Android device will exceed a three year Android update promise.

