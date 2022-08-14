Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch date revealed via puzzle? Here is what we know

At the I/O 2022, Google announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the flagship smartphones from the company for the next year. They'll come as the successor to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launched last year and are rumoured to feature the next generation of Tensor chipset from Google. However, there was no word on the launch date of these smartphones, until now. Most recently, Google has published a cryptic tweet that might hint toward the launch date of the Pixel 7 series.

Google Pixel 7 launch date revealed by the company?

The tweet was posted by @madebygoogle on August 10, 2022. As seen in the tweet attached below, Google seems to have put its Pixel devices in some sort of a mathematical equation. Given that the Pixel devices launched till date are denoted by a single digit number, it should be easy to solve the given equation by substituting the phones with the number they denote. For instance, the first phone in the equation is the Pixel 3, the second phone is the Pixel 6 and the last phone is the Pixel 1.

We hear there are some math wizards on #TeamPixel 👀✨



Hint: Check your calendar. pic.twitter.com/Z1BE9YLMW6 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 9, 2022

Replacing the smartphones with their monikers, we get an equation like - 3 x 6 - 3 / 1/3 x 1. In India, such equations are solved using the mathematical rule of BODMAS, which governs the order in which numbers are divided, multiplied, added and subtracted. Solving the equation, we get '9' as the answer. Now, some netizens believe that this could be the launch date for the upcoming Pixel 7 series, The number '9' could indicate a month, i.e., September, or a date, i.e., September 9 or even October 9.

However, Google also provides a hint in the Tweet that says "Check your calendar." Since the tweet was posted on August 9, 2022, a lot of users have replied to the tweet that it was just the day's date posted in a rather cryptic form from the company. Nevertheless, the Pixel 7 series is in fact, rumoured to be available for pre-orders from the first week of October. While more information about the same should surface in the coming days, Google might not want to compete with Apple by launching their Pixel 7 series in September.