Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch date surfaces online, pre-order could open same day

Google has already revealed the looks and design of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the I/O 2022. However, the company did not mention anything about the specifications or the release date of the smartphone. Nevertheless, compiling information from several sources on the internet, we have a fair idea about the Google Pixel 7 series release date and Pixel 7 specifics.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release date leaked

Known tipster Jon Prosser claims that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be up for pre-orders starting October 6, 2022. Prosser also suggests that the launch event may be held on the same day. Further, the flagship smartphones from Google will release n October 13, 2022. It is important to mention that Prosser is one of the most reliable sources as he predicted the launch date of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro accurately.

Smartphones could deliver similar performance as their predecessors

As per the Telegram channel Google News (via Android Police), Google might use the same low-performance/high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores as those on the Google Pixel 6. Additionally, we also have a hint that next year's Pixel 7a is codenamed 'Felix.' Those who have been following the developments related to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro must know that the devices are codenamed "Panther" and "Cheetah."

Pixel 7 could feature a brighter display than Pixel 6

Google Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly feature a new Samsung S6E3HC4 panel. Although the panel has the same resolution as the one used on the Pixel 6 Pro, Android 13 beta's source code suggests that the display on the Pixel 7 Pro will be slightly brighter than that on the Pixel 6 Pro. Tipster Mishaal Rahman noticed the new piece of code, which suggests that Pixel 7 Pro might achieve up to 600 nits of brightness in the manual mode, which is about 20% higher than what users could set on Pixel 6 Pro.

More details about the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro should surface in the coming days. The device is said to be powered by the second generation of Google Tensor chipset and it should also come with several improvements in the camera department.