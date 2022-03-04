Google Pixel 7 Pro Concept Trailer Surfaces Online, Shows Two Models Of Smartphone; WATCH

Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October 2021. While the smartphones feature Google’s Tensor SoC and are among the few devices to ship with Android 12 out of the box, they have not offered the best operating system experience to the users. Every now and then, there are reports about a new bug on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which seems to be troubling the users. Most recently, Pixel 6 users reported facing an issue with their Wi-Fi connection. While Google is still trying to patch things up, rumours and leaks about the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have already started floating on the internet.

In a report on March 2, 2022, the Dutch publication Lets Go Digital has uploaded detailed renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro. The renders are based on the information shared by popular leakster OnLeaks and are designed by Parvez Khan, also known as Technizo Concept on YouTube, who has also uploaded a concept video on YouTube. While the expected launch of the Google Pixel 7 Pro will take place in the second half of the year, these renders provide an insightful look into what the upcoming flagship smartphone from Google may look like.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications

The most evident difference in the Google Pixel 7 Pro seems to be the change in configuration of the rear camera system. In the renders, it is seen that the periscope camera is separate from the other two sensors, which are most probably the primary and the ultrawide lenses. Further, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to come with Android 13 right out of the box and feature a new Google Tensor chip. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming smartphone by Google and other tech news.

As seen in the renders, the display of Pixel 7 Pro looks identical to Pixel 6 Pro. It has thin bezels on all the sides with a hole-punch cutout at the top. The rear panel of the smartphone is also shown to carry a dual-tone design. Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro seems to retain the horizontal camera visor used by Google in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In the concept video created by Khan, the renders showcase Google Pixel 7 Pro in two colours – Sorta Sunny and Stormy Black (names of the same colours in the Google Pixel 6 series).