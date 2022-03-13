Google Pixel Devices Unable To Make Contactless Payments After Recent Update: Report

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been some of the most hyped yet one of the most buggy smartphones launched in 2021. Immediately after the launch, users who purchased the device started reporting issues with its screen, cameras, the sensors in the device and other things. However, Google has been working to fix these bugs every now and then. Most recently, Pixel devices that installed Android 12L have been facing issues in making contactless payments with the help of NFC through Google Pay.

As per a recent report by 9to5Google, Google Pixel devices have become uncertified to make contactless transactions with Google Pay after installing Android 12L. The publication mentions that the issue is appearing randomly after installing the latest Pixel device update launched last week. Once the issue arises, users are prompted with a message that says "Your phone doesn't meet software standards."

The message as shown to Pixel devices that have come across this issue is "You can't pay contactless with this device. It may be rooted or running uncertified software. Contact your device manufacturer or visit Google Pay Help for more info. You can still use Google Pay to pay online." Interestingly, the problem does not arise on the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Instead, Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 owners are reporting to face the issue.

The report also mentions that the issue is "clearly on Google's end and SafetyNet, which is normally only a problem during the early phases of developer previews." Adding to it, the publication mentions that "Opting in to the Android Beta Program might be an immediate fix, but you’ll have to stay on until Android 12 QPR3 launches in June (or sideload your way out)." Alternatively, users can wait as Google should fix this error soon with an update.

Most recently, Google has launched an update for its messaging platform that displays reactions sent from iPhone users via iMessage. Additionally, the update also includes other features such as contacts' birthday reminders, separation of personal and business messages and more. Stay tuned for more updates on the Pixel devices, Google and other tech news,

Image: UNSPLASH