Google Pixel Foldable May Come With Inferior Camera System; Read Details Here

After improving the camera system drastically on the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the company might step down on the camera quality with its upcoming foldable smartphone. Google might use older hardware on the Pixel foldable to reduce the size of the camera bump and the phone's thickness. Keep reading to know more about Google's upcoming smartphone and its camera system.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the Pixel foldable smartphone will arrive in 2022. However, the smartphone will not have the flagship camera sensors found on Google's latest smartphone: the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. For reference, Google's latest smartphones come with Samsung's GN1 sensor, which is quite large and allows more light to enter into the sensor, resulting in better images.

Google Camera APK files reveal an inferior camera system in Pixel foldable

The report is based on the latest Google Camera system files and states that the upcoming Google Pixel foldable device will come with the Sony IMX 363 sensor, which was initially used in Pixel 3. To be more clear, the Pixel 3 was launched back in 2018, and while the smartphone did not have impressive camera hardware, Google's powerful image processing algorithm compensated for it. That being said, using the same camera sensor for a foldable smartphone that will be launched in 2022 is slightly unnerving.

The Google Pixel foldable drew a lot of attention back in 2020 when reports about the smartphone surfaced for the first time. The device was codenamed Passport and was supposed to launch in 2021. Back then, it was speculated to come with a 7.6", 120Hz LTPO display manufactured by Samsung. Although, the smartphone is now being rumoured to have the codename 'Pipit'. Apart from the 12MP Sony IMX 363 as the primary sensor, the Pipit might feature another 12MP IMX386 sensor, which will be used to capture ultra-wide photos.

The smartphone might have a total of four cameras

In addition to the primary and ultra-wide cameras, the Google Pixel foldable is also speculated to have two additional cameras. These are said to be two 8MP Song IMX355 sensors that will act as the front camera on the secondary screen (in the folded state) and the front camera on the primary screen (when opened). From what it looks like, the first Pixel foldable smartphone will take a step down in terms of camera quality from Google's primary lineup of smartphones: the Google Pixel. This is also the case with other manufacturers foldable phones such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, which comes with an inferior camera system that Samsung's S21 Ultra.

