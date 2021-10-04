Google Pixel Phones get Emergency Video Recording feature through Personal Safety App

Google Pixel Phone is often the first device to receive new features developed for the Android ecosystem. Most recently, Google has launched a new feature called the emergency video recording which is exclusive for Pixel Phones. The new feature in Google's Personal Safety App can automatically record video if the user activates the Emergency SOS. Emergency SOS is yet another feature that is found in Google's Safety App.

The Personal Safety App in Google already has existing features like safety check-in which informs user's emergency contacts if the user does not respond. The app can also dial an emergency number if it detects that the smartphone owner has been in an unfortunate car accident. Additionally, there is the Emergency SOS feature, which can be activated by pressing the power button of the Pixel device five times.

Google Personal Safety app can now record emergency video

According to a report by The Verge, the feature is capable of recording video footage for up to 45 minutes. The footage recorded will be automatically backed up to the user's Google account and will be available for seven days. The emergency video recording footage can also be shared with emergency contacts by sending them the link for the footage. As and when the feature is active on Pixel Phones, users will be able to use their phone with a minimized viewfinder. The notification bar will also display an icon indicating that a camera is in use.

The feature would also require ample storage on the device to work

However, it is important to note that a user must have 45 minutes worth of memory of storing the video before it gets backup up to the user's Google account. Depending upon the resolution in which the Google Personal Safety App will record the video, anywhere between one gigabyte to two gigabytes of storage shall be available on the device. The Emergency SOS feature on Google Pixel Phones can also perform other tasks such as calling the emergency numbers, playing an alarm sound and share user's information with emergency contacts set in the app. Stay tuned for more Google-related updates and other tech news.