Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 

Official looking renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip, expected to arrive on February 11, have leaked online showing off Samsung’s second foldable in all its glory. The renders are also accompanied by full specs, as well as tentative pricing and availability details, leaving literally nothing to the imagination. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip is expected to have a relatively more conservative clamshell design and a lower price tag in comparison to the Galaxy Fold – Samsung's first foldable.

The renders show off the alleged black and blue/purple colouways of the Galaxy Z Flip with a design that’s been part of rumour mills for quite some time now. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be a clamshell foldable, sort of like the Moto Razr 2019. But unlike the Moto Razr 2019, or even the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to feature ultra-thin glass and another layer of plastic over it as a precautionary measure against accidental scratches. This is said to ensure an easy repair process over the outgoing Galaxy Fold.

As for the form factor itself, a clamshell design seems more practical. “This brand-new form factor that we’re now exploring will not only easily fit in your pocket, but it also changes the way you use your phone,” Sally Hyesoon Jeong, who is head of Framework R&D Group at Samsung's mobile communications, had said while showing off the mock-up foldable flip phone on stage at the company’s annual developer conference keynote last year.

The outer body is said to be made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6. On the inside, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to come with a 6.7-inch ‘Infinity Flex’ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1080p+ resolution and 22:9 aspect ratio. On the outside, it is said to come with a 1.06-inch Super AMOLED display with always-on support. The foldable is also seen with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like the original Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (non-expandable). Software inside is said to be Android 10-based One UI 2. The foldable is further said to be backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and 9W Qi wireless charging.

On to the cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to come with dual cameras on the outside. There’s one 12MP camera with dual-pixel autofocus, f/1.8 aperture and another 12MP ultrawide angle camera with 123-degree field-of-view, The Galaxy Z Flip is further said to come with a 10MP selfie camera inside an Infinity-O cutout.

As for pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly cost around Euros 1500. It is said to hit the shelves from February 14, 2020.

Image courtesy: winfuture.de

