How To Check Airtel Postpaid Balance On Your Phone? Know Details

The users of telecom services have been demanding for more and faster data to spend their time working from home during the changing times in India. It is not only challenging but it has also become necessary for the operators to provide uninterrupted services so that people do not face any problems with network, speed and more. While helping its users to pass their time effectively, Airtel is providing its customers with a vast range of data packs under its Postpaid Plan.

These plans not only help the users to work effectively with superfast internet but also provides them value for money while they enjoy watching their favourite movies and shows on the Airtel Thanks offerings. But, many users keep wondering about how to check Airtel postpaid balance. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it

How to check Airtel postpaid balance?

Keeping a check on how much data you have used in the past few days in quite important, especially when you have a postpaid account. Airtel offers a wide range of postpaid plans as low as Rs 399 which offers you 40 GB of Airtel Data Balance for a month, Unlimited calls, and more. So, here is how to check Airtel postpaid balance using the Airtel Thanks App -

How to check Airtel postpaid balance via Airtel Thanks App?

At first, you need to download the Airtel Thanks App from Play Store or App store

Now, open the app and then find the Manage Account section and tap on "Add"

This will open a new pop-up called Add New Connection. From there, tap on the "Postpaid" option and Enter your Mobile Number.

Then, click "Proceed".

It will send an OTP on the entered mobile number.

Once your connect is added to the Airtel Thanks App, you will be able to keep a track of your daily usage using your Airtel Postpaid balance.

How to check Airtel postpaid balance through number?