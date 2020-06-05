How To Clear Cache On Android? Step-by-step Guide To Clearing Cache With Ease

Android smartphones are amongst the widely used operating systems, especially the newly launched Android v10 (Q). People love to use Android smartphones for the simple user interface that allows them to make HD calls, have better functioning, use newly updated apps, and more. Many smartphone makers catering to Indian users prefer using Google-owned AndroidOne OS or create Android-based operating systems to meet the need of the users. Many tech supergiants like OnePlus, OPPO, Nokia, Vivo, and Moto are some of the many Android smartphone companies operating widely in India.

While users are enjoying Android features, there have been many cases where smartphones may start lagging or have storage problems. However, Android users do not have to worry as they can easily tackle this situation by clearing the cache on Android smartphones which will not only help you to stop lagging issues but it also helps in acquiring some extra space on the device. If you are wondering how to clear all cache on Android smartphones, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | What is the Sodar App? Google develops app to ensure social distancing

How to clear cache on Android smartphone devices?

Open the 'Settings' app of your Android smartphone device.

Tap the 'Storage' option to open the window.

After tapping on 'Storage', if your phone runs Android Oreo or above, you will have to open the 'App Manager' window option.

Now tap the 'Other Apps' section to see a list of your installed apps.

Then, tap on any application you want to clear the cache of and tap its listing.

Tap the 'Clear Cache' button and it will clear the cache. Keep clearing the cache from all the apps to save memory.

Also Read | Can you FaceTime on Android? What are FaceTime alternatives? Know details

Choosing to clear the cache on Android will help you use your device memory more effectively. However, clearing cached data would not clear other app data such as logins or saved games. This often fixes things, especially when an app pulls its content from a website that is always changing and adding more content. If you want to clear the storage completely, repeat the above-given steps, and choose the 'Clear storage' button in the final step.

Also Read | How to use the Zoom app on Android smartphones? An easy guide for you

Also Read | Delhi Corona app to show availability of hospital beds, ventilators & more; Know details