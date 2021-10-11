Last Updated:

How To Click Macro Photographs On Older IPhones Using Telephoto & External Macro Lens?

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Macro photography has been around for quite some time now. Clicking pictures of small objects from a short distance reveals a lot of details and results in an appealing photograph. With advancements in optics, even smartphone cameras are now able to click good quality macro shots, with the help of a dedicated macro lens, or an ultra-wide lens that can click the photos of a subject by getting close to it. 

Android flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra already come with a macro lens which enables the smartphone to click macro photographs. On the other hand, iPhones did not have the capability to do so until recently when Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with an ultra-wide sensor that can take images of a subject from as close as two centimetres, making it possible to click macro photos.

How to click macro photographs on older iPhones?

That being said, the price of these iPhones might prevent some users from upgrading to them for clicking macro photographs, and the older iPhones cannot click macro photographs. Is there a way out of this situation? Well, there are two ways to click macro photography shots on iPhones that do not have a dedicated ultra-wide/macro lens. Keep reading to find out how to click macro photographs on older iPhones.

  1. Zooming into the composition: This method allows a photographer to get close to the subject and click highly detailed pictures which imitate the result that can be achieved using a dedicated macro lens. On models like iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and iPhone 11 Pro, photographers can use the telephoto lens to zoom in two times in the scene and focus on a subject to capture the details of its structure.
  2. Using external lenses: Yet another inexpensive way to click high-quality macro photographs from older iPhones is external macro lenses. These are highly portable, come in various forms and sizes and can help photographers using an iPhone to click even better macro shots for both photographs and videos. The external macro photography lens for iPhone can be used on models that do not have a telephoto lens. However, there is a slight chance that a user has to download a third-party photography application such as Lightroom, as the default lens and software will not focus once an external lens is applied over it. 
