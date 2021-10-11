How To Click Macro Photographs On Older IPhones Using Telephoto & External Macro Lens?

Macro photography has been around for quite some time now. Clicking pictures of small objects from a short distance reveals a lot of details and results in an appealing photograph. With advancements in optics, even smartphone cameras are now able to click good quality macro shots, with the help of a dedicated macro lens, or an ultra-wide lens that can click the photos of a subject by getting close to it.

Android flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra already come with a macro lens which enables the smartphone to click macro photographs. On the other hand, iPhones did not have the capability to do so until recently when Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with an ultra-wide sensor that can take images of a subject from as close as two centimetres, making it possible to click macro photos.

How to click macro photographs on older iPhones?

That being said, the price of these iPhones might prevent some users from upgrading to them for clicking macro photographs, and the older iPhones cannot click macro photographs. Is there a way out of this situation? Well, there are two ways to click macro photography shots on iPhones that do not have a dedicated ultra-wide/macro lens. Keep reading to find out how to click macro photographs on older iPhones.