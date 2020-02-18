How To Convert Vodafone 3G SIM To 4G? Step-by-step Guide On How To Upgrade And Activate 4G

4G is the fourth generation of mobile communication technology which follows on from the existing third-generation and second-generation mobile technologies. It is globally acclaimed and used by companies in order to provide the latest and fastest gateway possible to mobile internet in the country. Vodafone is one of the telecom providers that offer high-speed 4G services to its customers and has expanded its 4G network across India.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your Vodafone 3G SIM to 4G, here's everything you need to know:

Why upgrade Vodafone 3G SIM to 4G?

Vodafone 4G provides users with a much faster Internet speed as compared to that of 3G networks. The speed certainly comes along with an unbeatable online experience for customers. Vodafone 4G has been launched pan-India and covers approximately 6000 towns and operates on the 1800 & 2100 Mhz band. Vodafone has been pushing its consumers living in the suburban and urban areas to switch to the 4G network to enjoy more high-speed broadband service options.

How to get a Vodafone 4G SIM card?

To upgrade Vodafone 3G SIM to 4G, you may visit your nearest Vodafone store/retail outlet and request a 4G upgradation. Users can locate their nearest Vodafone retail outlet on Vodafone’s official website.

How to activate a Vodafone 4G SIM card?

Once you have been issued a new SIM card at the Vodafone store, you will need to activate the SIM by following a simple process.

Step 1: You will need to send a text message <SIMEX NEWSIMNO> on toll-free number 55199 (This toll-free number is subject to change and can be found inside the starter kit).

You will now receive a message from the same toll-free number asking you for the last six digits of your new SIM number to proceed with the verification process. Type the number and press 'Send'. The SIM update request is processed after 2 hours of sending the message.

Once your current SIM is disconnected by Vodafone, you can insert the newly issued Vodafone 4G SIM in your 4G handset. In case your handset supports dual SIM functionality and you wish to use multiple SIM cards, it is recommended that you insert your Vodafone SIM card in slot 1 for better speed and performance.

*Do not confuse SIM number with your mobile number. The SIM number can be found on the new 4G SIM card that has been issued. You may also want to take a backup of all your SIM contacts to your phone as it will erase all your SIM data post upgradation for a smoother process. Alternatively, you can back up your phone contacts to a Google account. Your current SIM card will lose its network in a few minutes of making a request.

How to check Vodafone 4G device compatibility?

Users need to have a 4G handset which is compatible with Band3/1800 MHz. You can check the Vodafone 4G VoLTE compatibility by visiting its official website.

How to activate 4G network settings?

Before you can start enjoying the 4G experience, you will need to choose ‘LTE’ or ‘4G’ as the ‘Network Mode’ through your 4G handset’s ‘Settings’ menu. Also, make sure that you recharge or opt for a suitable Vodafone 4G pack/plan in order to avail 4G speeds and upgrade the data pack for 4G usage. Alternatively, one may also dial *121# from their Vodafone mobile to choose from the available 4G plans.

