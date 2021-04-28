How To Insert SIM In Vivo Smartphones? Explained In Simple Steps Here

Smartphone designs have changed drastically leading to several changes in the look and feel of a smartphone. Different smartphone sellers have distinct designs but the one thing they seem to have in common is the non-removable back cover. This has also transformed the placement of SIM cards in the phone. The change in the smartphone designs has made inserting SIM cards a little different than it used to be before. However, some people find it hard to insert a SIM into their smartphone safely. That is the reason why many Vivo users are wondering about how to insert SIM in Vivo smartphones. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to insert SIM in Vivo smartphones?

The newly launched Vivo smartphones do not have a removable back cover. Having a non-removable back cover helps the manufacturer to create a sleek design, lightweight and good looking product. It also helps with recovering a stolen phone, since the battery could not be removed. This is the reason why the SIM card slots are on the side of a smartphone these days. To insert the SIM card in your Vivo smartphone you need to simply follow these easy steps mentioned below -

At first, it is advised that one must switch off their Vivo smartphones before starting the process to insert a SIM card.

Locate the SIM tray in your Vivo smartphone. The tray can be found on either side of the phone.

Now, take your SIM ejector tool which is quite important to open the SIM tray. If you cannot find an ejector, do not worry, you can use a needle, a safety pin or anything that is thin to remove the tray.

Once the tray is out. Take your SIM card, and carefully place the SIM in the empty section of the tray.

Check if the SIM is fitting perfectly and out coming out.

As soon as you have placed it properly, insert SIM in Vivo smartphone slowly and then, you are done.

Promo Image ~ Vivo/ Flipkart App