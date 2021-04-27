How To Turn Off AirDrop On IPhone? Learn How To Use AirDrop And More

Apple has a cool interface called the AirDrop feature which helps users to share files, apps, music, photos and more. The AirDrop works somewhat like ShareIt and WeTransfer in which you can switch on the AirDrop feature and search for your friend's iPhone profile. This not only makes sharing easier and faster for iOS and macOS devices. Nevertheless, many iPhone users have been wondering about how to turn OFF AirDrop on iPhone. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to turn off AirDrop on iPhone?

To choose who can see your device and send you content in AirDrop:

Go to Settings, tap General.

Tap AirDrop, then choose an option.

On iPhone X or later, swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen to open Control Center. Or follow the same motion to open Control Center on your iPad with iOS 12 or later or iPadOS. On your iPhone 8 or earlier or iPod touch, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Press firmly or touch and hold the network settings card in the upper-left corner.

Touch and hold the AirDrop button, then choose one of these options: Receiving Off: You won't receive AirDrop requests. Contacts Only: Only your contacts can see your device. Everyone: All nearby Apple devices using AirDrop can see your device.

To turn off AirDrop in iPhone, choose receiving off and it'll stop working for you until you choose otherwise from the Settings later.

How to use AirDrop on your iPhone device?

Open an app, then tap Share or the Share button. If you share a photo from the Photos app, you can swipe left or right and select multiple photos.

Now all you need to do is tap the "AirDrop " button.

If the person that you want to share with also has an iPhone 11 model or iPhone 12 model, point your iPhone in the direction of the other device.

Then, as soon as you see their profile picture at the top of the screen, tap it. Or you can use AirDrop between your own Apple devices.

However, if you see a red numbered badge on the AirDrop button, there are multiple devices nearby that you can share with. Tap the AirDrop button, then tap the user that you want to share with.

