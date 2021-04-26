How To Turn Off Talkback In Mi Mobile Phones? Learn How To Disable Talkback In A Few Steps

Talkback is one of many hidden features in a smartphone that is designed to help users get through daily activities easily. This feature helps blind and low-vision users by describing what you touch, select, and activate on the smartphone screen. It also helps in reading some web pages if you trying to avoid giving in some more screen time. Nevertheless, sometimes using this feature for general users can be a bit confusing and unnecessary. This is why many Mi smartphone users are wondering about "how to turn off Talkback in Mi mobile phones?" If you have been wondering about enabling and disabling Talkback, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to turn OFF Talkback in Mi mobile phones?

To turn on the Talkback feature, a user needs to open the Settings app on their Mi mobile phones

Once you are in the Settings app, you will see a green frame around the Settings icon.

All you need to do is Double-tap it to enter the Settings interface.

Then, you can use two fingers to slide upward.

There you will find the More Settings option, just tap on it

Now, you need to double-tap it and use two fingers to slide upward until you find the Accessibility option.

Tap on Accessibility, then double-tap it.

After that, you need to tap on the TalkBack option, then double-tap it;

Tap the switch, then double-tap to turn OFF Talkback.

How to turn ON Talkback in Mi mobile phones?

The process to turn OFF and ON the Talkback feature is quite simple, however, the only thing different is that you would not have to double-tap on various buttons and tapping on it would not trigger a voice telling you what it is.

To Turn ON the Talkback feature, a user needs to open the Settings app on their Mi mobile phones.

Now, scroll down to find the Accessibility option in the app.

Once you find it, all you need to do is tap on it.

There, you will see several options, find the Talkback feature and tap on it.

As soon as it opens, just Tap the Switch and confirm your choice to turn ON Talkback.

