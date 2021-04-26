How To Turn Off Talkback In Samsung? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide

Talkback/Voice Assistant is a Samsung Accessibility feature that assists blind and low-vision users by speaking actions out aloud when objects are touched, picked, and enabled. So how to turn off the talkback feature in Samsung phones? Continue reading the article for a guide to managing the talkback settings in Samsung.

How To Turn Off Talkback in Samsung

Hold the Volume UP and Volume DOWN buttons at the same time, for at least 3 seconds. You should see a message on the screen alerting you that Talkback/Voice Assistant has been switched off.

If this step doesn't work then go to your Settings, then double-tap on Accessibility. After this you will see an option "Screen reader", Double-tap on it then Tap on Voice Assistant till you get a blue outline. Here you will see the "Turn Off" option for disabling this setting. In case you want to turn off this feature with Google assistant then all you need to do is - Say “Hey Google”, then Say “Turn off TalkBack” or you can also Say “Turn on TalkBack.”

One thing to note is that this feature is always in the accessibility section of every Android phone so users can disable talkback by going to this section in settings from different phones and not just Samsung. In case you want to change the volume of the Accessibility volume as it can control the volume level of Talkback, here are some steps:

This adjusts the volume of TalkBack's voice. It's a basic feature of Android's volume control.

To adjust the speech rate, click the volume up or down key when Talkback is speaking.

Hold one finger on the computer

Hit the up or down volume key if TalkBack isn't speaking.

In order to make some adjustments to the volume when your media is being played: While your media is playing, you can make use of the volume keys for adjusting the volume. Now all you need to do is put your finger on the touchscreen Along with keeping your finger on the screen, press the volume up or down keys and this will change the TalkBack volume.



Image Source: Unsplash