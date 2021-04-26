How To Turn Off Talkback In Samsung? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide

Quick links:
Talkback/Voice Assistant is a Samsung Accessibility feature that assists blind and low-vision users by speaking actions out aloud when objects are touched, picked, and enabled. So how to turn off the talkback feature in Samsung phones? Continue reading the article for a guide to managing the talkback settings in Samsung.
Hold the Volume UP and Volume DOWN buttons at the same time, for at least 3 seconds. You should see a message on the screen alerting you that Talkback/Voice Assistant has been switched off.
If this step doesn't work then go to your Settings, then double-tap on Accessibility. After this you will see an option "Screen reader", Double-tap on it then Tap on Voice Assistant till you get a blue outline. Here you will see the "Turn Off" option for disabling this setting. In case you want to turn off this feature with Google assistant then all you need to do is - Say “Hey Google”, then Say “Turn off TalkBack” or you can also Say “Turn on TalkBack.”
One thing to note is that this feature is always in the accessibility section of every Android phone so users can disable talkback by going to this section in settings from different phones and not just Samsung. In case you want to change the volume of the Accessibility volume as it can control the volume level of Talkback, here are some steps: