Huawei Ready For 5G Trials In India, Partners With Airtel And Vodafone Idea

Telecom gear makers including Huawei are set to participate in India's 5G trials. According to reports citing industry sources, telecom service providers like Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have submitted their application for 5G trials, which are widely expected to begin between January and March this year.

In what could be good news for Huawei, which is facing curbs in the US, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have reportedly partnered the Chinese telecom giant. Many countries have allowed telecom service providers to use Chinese gears. Meanwhile, India has also indicated its willingness to allow Huawei to participate in 5G trials.

Last month, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers including Huawei for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G network and India will not bar any equipment suppliers in the upcoming trials for 5G.

Huawei India CEO Jay Chen had earlier stated the company firmly believes that only technology innovations and high-quality networks will be the key to rejuvenating the Indian telecom industry.

"We have our full confidence in the Modi government to drive 5G in India. We have our full confidence in Indian government and industry to partner with best technology for India's own long-term benefit and also for cross-industry development," Chen had recently said.

Earlier, National Convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Ashwani Mahajan had written to Prime Minister Modi to restrict Chinese companies from conducting 5G trials in India. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch is an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Ashwani Mahajan, National Convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch writes to PM Narendra Modi stating,"we request you to immediately restrict Huawei and other Chinese companies from operating in the Indian market and conducting 5G trials." pic.twitter.com/aagB8BpSkq — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

Last month, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had assured that India is working to deploy affordable, secure 5G services in India. Prasad had also said that no case of any first world countries disapproving 5G spectrum services due to security reasons has come to its notice.

