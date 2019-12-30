Huawei Receives Govt Approval To Participate In 5G Trials In India: Report

The central government has decided to allow all telecom players Huawei to participate in 5G trials in India. The government will provide the 5G spectrum for trials to all telecom players, said the IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players," Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. An in-principle decision has been taken in this regard, Prasad said at an event here. "5G is future, it is speed. We will encourage new innovation in 5G," he added.

According to the news agency PTI, operators and vendors, including Huawei, will be included in these 5G trials.

As part of our commitment to ensure faster roll out of 5G services in India, we have decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all the players. pic.twitter.com/ZU5Ub0oeV0 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 30, 2019

Prasad also said mobile phones are a tool to communicate and also means for empowerment.

"It is imp that mobile phones are safe& secure. Mechanism of Central Equipment Identity Registry to trace& block lost/stolen mobile phones, launched today is for securing the mobile phones & prevent their misuse," added the minister.

READ | Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Prasad

Mobile phones are a tool to communicate & also means for empowerment. It is imp that mobile phones are safe& secure. Mechanism of Central Equipment Identity Registry to trace& block lost/stolen mobile phones,launched today is for securing the mobile phones & prevent their misuse. pic.twitter.com/TDdpfkFfBx — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 30, 2019

In October, Huawei said it has already used some 5G technologies in existing networks in India and is confident it will get government approval to participate in 5G trials. Huawei is also eyeing local manufacturing and had said they are studying the government's new policy announcement around corporate tax reduction and incentives for setting up local manufacturing units.

The United States is persuading its allies to block the world's largest provider of networking gear from their new mobile networks. However, the central government had made it clear it will keep national interest in mind while deciding on Huawei's participation in India's 5G trials.

(With PTI inputs)