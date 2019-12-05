The Debate
Huwaei Nova 6 5G, Nova 6 And Nova 6 SE Launched With Punch-hole Display, 40W Fast Charging

Mobile

The Nova 6 5G is a 5G-ready phone thanks to Huawei’s Balong 5000 modem, while the standard Nova 6 is identical to it, save for 5G and battery capacity.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Huawei

Huawei’s Nova 6 lineup is official and as expected it has as many as three smartphones to boot, the Nova 6 5G, Nova 6 and Nova 6 SE. The Nova 6 5G is a 5G-ready phone thanks to Huawei’s Balong 5000 modem, while the standard Nova 6 is identical to it, save for the next-generation connectivity standard and battery capacity. The Nova 6 SE is meanwhile a mid-tier phone with more toned-down specs, but quad rear cameras. All the three phones are exclusive to China for now. 

Nova 6 5G, Nova 6 and Nova 6 SE specs

The Nova 6 5G which is the most high-end phone in Huawei’s Nova 6 lineup, has a 6.57-inch 1080p+ AMOLED display with a dual punch-hole display cutout. Even though the panel’s AMOLED, Huawei has opted to go with a conventional side-mounted fingerprint scanner on this one. Under the hood, the phone packs a Kirin 990 processor with Huawei’s Balong 5000 modem for 5G support. This is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is further backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. Software inside is Android 10-based EMUI 10, although there are no Google services on-board. 

The Nova 6 5G has three rear cameras – a 40MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto and another 8MP ultrawide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32MP main camera and another 8MP ultrawide-angle snapper. 

The standard Nova 6 packs 4G connectivity and a smaller 4,100mAh battery. Rest of the deal stays the same as the 5G Nova 6. 

The Nova 6 SE is an affordable mid-ranger with a 6.4-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole display cutout – that houses a single 16MP camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint reader, just like the Nova 6 5G and Nova 6. Under the hood, the phone has a Kirin 810 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Software again is Android 10-based EMUI 10. The phone is further backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. 

The Nova 6 SE has four rear cameras – a 48MP main, an 8MP ultrawide-angle, a 2MP depth and another 2MP macro camera. 

While the Nova 6 SE has been launched at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 22,300), the standard Nova 6 has been launched at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 32,500). The Nova 6 5G starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 38,500).  

Published:
