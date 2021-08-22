Indian smartphone market to break record with over 170 million shipments in 2021

The Indian smartphone market is growing at a rapid pace. While as many as 158 million smartphones were shipped to India in the year 2019, the number dipped 4% to 152 million in 2020. However, both years have seen a combined smartphone shipment of more than 300 million units, which shows potential, especially during the ongoing pandemic when demand for smartphones and other compact communication devices is increasing. Additionally, the smartphone shipment is set to make records in 2021, with more than 170 million units expected to ship in the Q3 and Q4 of 2021.

Indian smartphone market might ship 170 million units in 2021

According to Counterpoint Research, the Indian smartphone market might hit a record high of 173 million units this year. It is expected to show a 14% year-over-year rise on the 152 million units sold in 2020. Since the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the region has experienced a surge in demand for smartphones. Additionally, the sales momentum which has thrived from July is expected to continue along the festive season in India, from August to November 2021.

In the report, Counterpoint says that "Our outlook for India for the next five years remains positive, keeping in mind its 1.39 billion (and growing) population, upgrade of users from feature phone to a smartphone, and future emergence of new use cases. The market is set to cross the 200-million mark in the next couple of years." The research firm also noted that the Indian market has experienced a growth curve over the last five years, reaching 158 million units in 2019.

The research firm adds that "Even as the second Covid-19 wave hit the country in Q2 2021, the smartphone market bounced back faster than expected and registered its highest ever shipments in H1, 2021. The pent-up demand will also play a role, although its impact will be limited compared to the last year as COVID-19 lockdowns were shorter this time around. Globally, the Indian smartphone market holds the second position after China, which is the largest smartphone market in the world. In both 2019 and 2020, the Indian market performed better than African, Latin American and North American markets. "